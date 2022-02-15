Mesabi Trust in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, is taking issue with Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. over royalty negotiations on iron ore pellets produced at Cleveland-Cliffs' Northshore Mining Co. facilities.
“Cliffs has not notified Mesabi Trust of any of the aforementioned operational changes,” Mesabi Trust stated in an 8-K filing, referring to publicly announced production changes at Northshore. “Further, Cliffs has not recently requested any changes to the royalty structure, which is governed by a 1989 royalty agreement, and Cliffs has historically failed to engage in meaningful negotiations requested by Mesabi Trust to address the interpretations of the royalty structure.”
The filing came three days after Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Lourenco Goncalves announced in a Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, year-end and fourth quarter earnings call that the company this spring will idle production at Northshore Mining Co. “mainly due to the ridiculous royalty structure we have in place with the Mesabi Trust.”
An ability to produce DR-grade pellets at its Minorca Mine in Virginia and a reduced need for iron ore pellets as the company uses more scrap in steelmaking, also factor into the Northshore idling, he said.
Mesabi Trust, a New York-based royalty trust, collects royalties from Cleveland-Cliffs primarily based on the selling price of pellets shipped from Northshore's pellet plant in Silver Bay.
The announcement of Northshore's idling was the second time in recent months that Cleveland-Cliffs publicly talked about Northshore production.
Goncalves in Cleveland-Cliffs' Oct. 22, 2021, third quarter earnings call announced that the company would be shifting DR-grade pellet production to Minorca from Northshore, “where we will not have to deal with the unreasonable royalty structure at Northshore.”
Northshore would become a swing operation as Cleveland-Cliffs would in coming years no longer sell iron ore pellets to third parties, Goncalves said.
Cleveland-Cliffs will idle Northshore on May 1, according to Pat Persico, Cleveland-Cliffs senior director, corporate communications. About 410 of Northshore's 580 employees would be impacted, she said. About 170 would remain working.
Iron ore pellet needs at Cleveland-Cliffs have lessened as the company uses more scrap in its basic oxygen furnaces, Goncalves said in the 2021 year-end earnings call.
Iron ore pellets produced at northeastern Minnesota taconite plants are fed into basic oxygen furnaces to make steel.
“When determined where to adjust production, our first look is at our cost structure because we are now able to produce DR-grade pellets at Minorca, and mainly due to the ridiculous royalty structure we have in place with the Mesabi Trust,” Goncalves said in the 2022 year-end earnings call. “We will be idling all production at our Northshore mine, starting in the spring, carrying through to the fall period and maybe beyond. At Northshore, no production, no shipments, no royalty payments.”
Cleveland-Cliffs had no comment on the Mesabi Trust SEC filing.
In addition to Northshore Mining Co. and Minorca Mine, Cleveland-Cliffs in northeastern also operates Hibbing Taconite Co. near Hibbing and United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes.