The Trustees of Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) declared a distribution of five cents per Unit of Beneficial Interest payable Aug. 20 to unitholders of record at the close of business on July 30. This compares to a distribution of 21 cents per unit for the same period last year.
The 16 cents per unit decrease is primarily attributable to the trust’s receipt of total royalty payments of $448,246 on April 30 from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., the parent company of Northshore Mining Co., which was lower than the total royalty payments of $3,149,582 received by the trust from Cliffs in April 2019.
The decrease in the royalty received by the trust in the first calendar quarter of 2020, as compared to the royalty received in the first calendar quarter of 2019, is primarily attributable to negative pricing adjustments reflected in the first quarter 2020 base and bonus royalty calculations related to changes in price estimates made in prior quarters.
The trustees have received no information to update Cliffs’ April 13 announcement about the temporary idling production at Northshore Mining. At that time, Cliffs said it expected to restart Northshore production in August.