The trustees of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) have declared a distribution of eighty-nine cents per unit payable on May 20 to unitholders of record at the close of business on April 30. This compares to a distribution of fifty-six cents for the same period last year.
The increase is primarily attributable to higher average iron ore sales prices for shipments during the fourth calendar quarter 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, and to the trust’s receipt of total royalty payments of $12,317,853 on Jan. 29 from Cliffs Northshore Mining Co., which was higher than the payment of $9,410,394 received in January 2020.
The Monday announcement also reflects the determination that Mesabi Trust has sufficient reserves available to make the distribution while also maintaining an appropriate level of unallocated reserve to meet current and future expenses, and present and future liabilities that may reasonably arise in the iron ore and steel industries generally.
Quarterly royalty payments are due on April 30 together with the quarterly royalty report.