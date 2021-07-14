The Trustees of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a distribution of nine cents per unit of beneficial interest payable Aug. 20 to Mesabi Trust unitholders of record at the close of business on July 30. This compares to a distribution of five cents per unit for the same period last year.
The four cents per unit increase in the current distribution, as compared to the distribution announced by the Trust at the same time last year, is primarily attributable to its receipt of total royalty payments of $6,340,032 on April 30 from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., the parent company of Northshore Mining Co., which was higher than the total royalty payments of $449,496 received by the Trust from Cliffs in April 2020. The increase in the royalty is primarily attributable to higher prices for iron ore products reflected in the first quarter 2021 royalty calculations and higher volume of shipments during the first quarter 2021 compared with shipments in the first quarter of 2020. The trust’s announcement also reflects that its most recent balance sheet includes a contract liability, which represents, among other things, iron ore that had not yet been shipped by Northshore but for which the trust has received a royalty payment based on an initial estimated price.
Quarterly royalty payments from Northshore for iron ore shipments during the second calendar quarter, which are payable to Mesabi Trust under the royalty agreement, are due on July 30 together with the quarterly royalty report.