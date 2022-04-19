The Trustees of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a distribution of $1.04 per unit of beneficial interest payable on May 20 to unitholders of record at the close of business on April 30. This compares to a distribution of 89 cents per unit for the same period last year.
The 15 cents per unit increase was primarily attributable to an increase in the total royalties received by the trust in January 2022 as compared with the total royalties received in January 2021. The Trust received royalty payments of $20,933,315 on Jan. 28 from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., the parent company of Northshore Mining Co. versus $12,317,853 for the same year-earlier period. The increase was primarily attributable to higher prices for iron ore products reflected in the fourth quarter 2021 royalty calculations.
The announcement also reflects the trustees’ determination that Mesabi Trust presently has sufficient cash reserves available to make such a distribution while also increasing the trust’s level of unallocated reserves in order to meet present and future liabilities that may arise, including expenses that would be incurred by the trust during any potentially prolonged period of idling of Northshore Mining operations based on Cliffs’ announcement to idle Northshore’s operations starting Spring 2022 and continuing through at least Fall 2022, and maybe beyond. The trustees’ determination to increase the Trust’s unallocated reserve also takes into account numerous other considerations, including uncertainties resulting from Cliffs’ announcement to make Northshore a swing operation as Cliffs’ Minorca operation becomes increasingly utilized, potential volatility in the iron ore and steel industries generally, national and global economic uncertainties, possible further disturbances from global unrest and potential impacts from possible further outbreaks of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Other than its publicly announced plan to idle Northshore’s operations and subsequent published reports attributed to Cliffs indicating a May 1 start date for idling Northshore, Cliffs has not advised the trust of any implementation of, or changes to, its publicly announced plans to shift production of DR grade pellets away from Northshore to its Minorca operations, to limit the tonnage of iron ore pellets it sells to third parties in the coming years, or to further idle the Northshore plant from time to time in the future.