Company says it will come up with required cash if DNR holds off on pulling state leases
Mesabi Metallics is asking the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for a stay in terminating mineral leases which the company holds on state land at its iron ore project near Nashwauk, Minn.
“We're just asking them to stay the lease termination,” said Larry Sutherland, newly-named Mesabi Metallics president and chief operating officer. “But they've been very unyielding to accommodate that request.”
If the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) stays the lease termination, Mesabi Metallics would within two days deposit another $100 million into an account to move the project forward, said Sutherland.
“We will commit to the second $100 million within 48 hours,” said Sutherland. “We're trying to work out a resolution, but they've been unyielding.”
Mesabi Metallics and the DNR in December 2020 signed a master lease amendment, requiring Mesabi Metallics to meet a series of project milestones by May 1, 2021.
One of the milestones required Mesabi Metallics to have $200 million deposited for the project.
However, the DNR on May 5 said Mesabi Metallics failed to meet all the conditions for the amendment to become effective. The DNR said it determined that the company failed to show it had $200 million immediately available in its accounts.
As a result, the DNR said it was moving ahead to terminate the mineral leases.
The company said it deposited $100 million, but said the second $100 million was held held up due to the pandemic in India.
The long-languishing project west of Nashwauk has since 2003 been on-and-off again under a number of different developers. The site contains some of the highest-grade ore remaining on Minnesota's Iron Range.
When Butler Taconite at the project site closed in 1985, the company reported enough remaining ore to produce more than 356 million tons of iron ore pellets, according to the DNR.
Local officials remain hopeful the project will be completed.
“The situation that we have there I think is going to get resolved in the courts,” said Burl Ives, Itasca County Board of Commissioners chair. “My fear is that is becomes a PolyMet. And if we lose the federal permits, it could take years (to get back).”
Nashwauk Mayor Calvin Saari says he's looking at it positively.
“My position is I don't care who the company is as long as they have the leases and have the finances to get it done,” said Saari. “I've kind of always been an advocate for Mesabi Metallics. Mesabi Metallics and the people they've hired have been real supportive and keep me informed.”
Mesabi Metallics says the project is 50 percent complete.
Contractors were scheduled to be working at the site this week, said Sutherland.
But construction is now on hold until the mineral lease issue is resolved, he said.
“Mesabi Metallics is ready to proceed with major construction,” said Sutherland. “We're all ready to go, but it has been delayed due to DNR action. We're kind of in a holding pattern.”
Several Iron Range legislators have openly expressed frustration with the project still standing incomplete.
Should the state mineral leases to Mesabi Metallics be terminated, Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., and United States Steel Corp., have both expressed interest in the ore reserves.
Developing the ore body is a priority for the state, said the DNR.
“Expressions of interest by credible players in the industry underscore the value and importance of this site for Minnesota's future,” the DNR said in a May 13 release.
Mesabi Metallics would produce seven million tons of iron ore pellets at the facility, according to the company. Pellet production could begin in two years if the project proceeds under Mesabi Metallics, according to Sutherland.
“The project is ready to go forward,” said Sutherland. “We can't understand why anyone would want to hinder this project with 1,000 good-paying construction jobs and 325 good-paying union jobs for decades to come.”
Engineering of a direct-reduced iron facility (DRI) at the site would also begin, said Sutherland.
“Absolutely, we're looking at DRI,” said Sutherland.
Saari says Nashwauk citizens have been through a lot.
“The people in this town have been really frustrated since the 1980s (when Butler Taconite closed),” said Saari. “They were excited and burnt several times. I kept telling them to have faith and people have hung on. I'm cautiously optimistic, but until the state executive council and DNR say its a go, we don't know.”
Ives says he just wants to see the project completed.
“I care that a taconite pellet is made in Itasca County and I care about the jobs,” Ives said. “I'd like to see it operating and up and running. It will be good for everybody. People will come from all over to work there. They will live in Floodwood or International Falls and drive down there to work.”
The DNR on Wednesday did not have any updated comment.