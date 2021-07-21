Mesabi Metallics Company LLC (Mesabi Metallics) Tuesday announced it has purchased 3,200 acres of land from Butlertac Holdings LLC (Butlertac). The land interests include a combination of undivided and whole-fee interests as well as mineral and surface leases, all lying within the Biwabik Iron Formation in the vicinity of the former Butler mine corridor in Itasca County.
The land purchase further strengthens Mesabi Metallic’s presence in the Iron Range and reaffirms its commitment to completing its 7-million tons per annum taconite mining and pelletization project in Nashwauk, said Larry Sutherland, President & COO Mesabi Metallics. “It brings us one step closer to completing and running a facility that will provide more than 350 well-paying operations jobs plus 800 spinoff jobs.”