Mesaba Animal Hospital in Hibbing expanded

The Mesaba Animal Hospital in Hibbing has undergone a large renovation and expansion project, begun in spring 2020, with a total project investment of over $1 million. Owners Dr. David and Tammy Kalinowski utilized a IRRRB Business Energy Retrofit (BER) grant to assist with energy efficiency improvements to the windows, roof, insulation and HVAC system.
The Kalinowskis purchased the animal hospital in 2009 and made minor improvements throughout the years. The building was originally constructed in the early 1900s and first used as a dairy processer. It became a veterinary clinic in the 1960s. The current surgery rooms are located where the cow milking once took place over a century ago.
“The renovation and expansion were huge undertakings, both operationally and financially,” said Tammy. “The building has served veterinary needs in the region for over 50 years, and it was time to update it so that we may serve pets and their families for the next 50 years. The BER grant, along with our local contractor AM Construction, helped us create a more energy efficient and modern building.”
Dr. Kalinowski has been a licensed veterinarian for 32 years. He is an Iron Range native and has practiced in Virginia, Minnesota as well as South Dakota. Mesaba Animal Hospital is a full-service facility that provides preventative and wellness care; treatment of medical, surgical and dental conditions; and urgent and emergency care to dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, pocket pets and goats. In addition to Dr. Kalinowski, there are two veterinarian technicians, three receptionists and other support staff that together serve clients in the Hibbing and surrounding areas in St. Louis County.
The BER improvements were part of a larger year-long remodel that included: the addition of a fully heated kennel room and separate isolation room; new flooring; cat ward; refurbished surgery, x-ray and dental suites; various reconfigurations of treatment tables; and new exam rooms.