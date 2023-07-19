Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp was $1.36 billion for the second quarter of 2023, which was $170 million lower than the $1.53 billion for the second quarter of 2022 and $337 million lower than the $1.7 billion for the first quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per common share were 84 cents in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 99 cents in the second quarter of 2022 and $1.04 in the first quarter of 2023.
The second quarter of 2023 included $432 million, or $(0.28) per diluted common share, of notable items including merger and integration-related charges associated with the acquisition of MUB and activities to optimize balance sheet capital management, compared with $153 million -10 cents per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2022, and $183 million, or -12 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2023. On an adjusted basis, excluding the impacts of these notable items, net income applicable to common shareholders was $1,710 million, which was $93 million higher than the second quarter of 2022 and $63 million lower than the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share were $1.12 in the second quarter of 2023, representing a 2.8 percent increase from the second quarter of 2022 and a 3.4 percent decrease from the first quarter of 2023.
The decrease in net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp year-over-year was driven by higher provision expense, including the balance sheet optimization activities, and noninterest expense, including the merger and integration-related charges, partially offset by higher total net revenue. Pretax income excluding notable items in the current quarter increased 8.6 percent compared with a year ago. Net interest income increased 28.4 percent on a year-over-year taxable-equivalent basis due to the impact of rising interest rates on earning assets and the impact of the MUFG Union Bank (MUB) acquisition. The net interest margin increased to 2.90 percent in the second quarter of 2023 from 2.59 percent in the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to the impact of higher rates on earning assets and the acquisition of MUB. of MUB, normalizing credit losses and continued economic uncertainty.
“In the second quarter, we successfully completed our conversion of Union Bank and further accelerated our accretion of capital, ending the quarter with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 9.1%. We posted diluted earnings per common share of $1.12, as adjusted, driven by continued momentum across our businesses supplemented by positive operating leverage on a linked quarter basis. We ended the quarter with $522 billion in total deposits, an increase of 3.2% versus the prior quarter. Our lower net interest margin this quarter reflects both higher levels of cash given debt ceiling concerns as well as higher deposit costs due to the rate environment. Credit quality remains strong, however we continued to strengthen our balance sheet by increasing our loan loss reserve reflecting prudent credit risk management.
"Entering the second half of this year, we are well-positioned as a national bank with greater scale and the opportunity to capture significant cost synergies from Union Bank and to execute on revenue growth strategies that leverage our digital offerings, payment services capabilities and broad product set,” Andy Cecere, chairman, president and CEO, said in the quarterly report.
The return on average assets was 1.07%, return on average common equity was 14.6% and the efficiency ratio was 59.2% as adjusted for notable items