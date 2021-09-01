The Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC), one of northern Minnesota’s largest non-profit museums and the official trailhead of Redhead MTB Park, announced they will be launching a public crowdfunding campaign at www.GOREDHEAD.com on Friday, Sept. 3rd to help fund the planned phase 2 expansion of Redhead.
The digital crowdfunding campaign will focus on raising $100,000 from the public between Sept. 3rd and Oct. 3rd but will continue accepting donations after that deadline and until the project is fully funded. Funds raised during the campaign will directly support the phase 2 expansion plan, offsetting the total cost of the project. Members of the public are invited to visit the Redhead crowdfunding campaign website and social media platforms to follow and discover more about the project and support it with a donation.
As part of the campaign, the MDC will host a community fundraiser and screening of the documentary “Reclaimed,” a short film sharing a glimpse of the story of Redhead MTB Park, at the MDC’s campus theater. A date for this screening will be announced soon on the MDC and Go Redhead websites at mndiscoverycenter.com and goredhead.com.
“We are thrilled to be officially launching this campaign and inviting the public behind the fences of the mines that built America,” said Jordan Metsa, MDC fund development and marketing coordinator. “A lot of hard work went into producing this campaign and we hope it helps people get excited about the unearthed potential Redhead has.”
The phase 2 expansion project at Redhead is anticipated to cost approximately $1.9 million and would include up to 14 additional miles with some wider trails for adaptive cycling and competitive racing, a mining themed paved pump track, a robust skills course, and enhanced user amenities throughout the trail system including changing stations, water stations, bike pump stations, shade shacks, historical and interpretive signage, and more.
Behind the scenes, the MDC will be foraging new private and public partnerships, seeking community sponsors, and writing grants in a combined effort to raise the funds needed to complete the expansion of Redhead into its full potential as a world-class recreational destination.
“By acquiring phase 2 funding, one thing we can do is incorporate our museum into Redhead, offering a sort of educational experience as well as the recreational one everyone is coming for,” said Donna Johnson, executive director of the MDC. “This funding will not only build out the full experience Redhead offers, but it will allow us to share the rich history that is unique to this region.”
The expansion will help attract new visitors to the Iron Range, help the park attract new events, make the park more accessible and accommodating to beginning riders and individuals with disabilities, and promote healthy and vibrant communities. To recognize donors who contribute, the MDC will have a sign manufactured portraying the names of donors. The sign will be placed at the trailhead once the project is complete.
Redhead Mountain Bike Park is free and open to the public 7-days a week from dawn to dusk excluding rain days and seasonal change over. Permitted activities at Redhead include biking, hiking (on designated trails), and e-bikes. Dogs are allowed but must be on a leash no longer than six feet and must be cleaned up after. Water recreation is now open at Redhead until weather permits. Public vehicle access in the pit is not allowed. The MDC offers a public shuttle service and canoe and kayak rentals Thursday-Saturday from 10am-4pm details can be found online at www.mndiscovertcenter.com.
Water recreation, a part of the phase 2 expansion plan, was made possible by a $10,000 grant from the Chisholm Community Foundation that helped purchase a new floating dock system that was recently installed in the mine pit lake at Redhead.