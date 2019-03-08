The Duluth Alcohol, Gambling and Tobacco Commission has suspended the liquor license of downtown Duluth restaurant, Martha’s Daughter. The restaurant is owned by Nyanyika Banda.
According to the restaurant’s Facebook page it will now take “a spring break for a couple of weeks.”
The post also read: “"I will be meeting and brainstorming with my current staff, whom I consider not only friends but family as well as a team of supportive, thoughtful and ambitious folks about how we can create a space that is a positive contribution to our community. Redesigning our menus and planning a future that is bright."
According to Assistant City Clerk Roberta Pirkola, the license was suspended because Banda had not yet paid her 2019 quarterly liquor license fees of $1079.29 subject to late fees of $879, as well as three 2018 quarterly license payments owed as of Jan. 15
Pirkola said, however, that Banda had honored an agreement made in January to make monthly payments on food and beverage taxes she had collected in the last two quarters of 2018. In January she had come before the commission owing $6,977.