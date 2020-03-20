To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Marshfield Clinic Health System said Friday it is temporarily suspending normal pharmacy processes. Beginning Saturday, the system will no longer allow patients to come directly to a pharmacy counter to pick up their medications.
The new restriction applies to every pharmacy operated by Marshfield Clinic Health System. Regionally, they include pharmacies in Rice Lake, Ladysmith, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Minocqua and Merrill.
Patients are being asked to receive their prescription medications through the mail. To set up mail delivery, they are being directed to call 715-389-5900.
The clinic is also offering curbside pickup of medication. Patients can request a refill of their prescription by phone or online, drive to their usual pharmacy, park outside the building, and pharmacy staff will bring out their medications.
“This is about protecting our patients and staff and limiting the risk of exposure for both to COVID-19,” said Sarah Rall, director of pharmacy, Marshfield Clinic Health System. “Our pharmacists also use personal protective equipment and there is a national shortage of that equipment. Every measure we can take to conserve personal protective equipment is vital.”