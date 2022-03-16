Marcotte seeks GOP nomination in race for newly formed State senate district 7

Aitkin County Commissioner, Ann Marcotte, announced she is seeking the GOP nomination for Minnesota State Senate, District 7, a newly formed senate district.
An Aitkin County Commissioner since 2010, Marcotte represents the county on the Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB), Chair, 2021, Northern Counties Land Use Coordinating Board (NCLUCB), Chair 2017-2022, and the Aitkin Planning and Zoning Committee, Chair 2021-22. Marcotte is the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) District One Director representing Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis counties.
As AMC District Director since 2017, she has served on the AMC’S Board of Governance, the Education and Training Committees and most recently, she served on the Safe Courthouse Grant Committee. She also represents Aitkin County on the AMC Environment and Natural Resources Policy Committee.
Marcotte attained her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from The College of St. Scholastica and then attended the University of North Dakota School of Law where she earned her Juris Doctorate (JD) degree. She has been a Minnesota State Public Defender representing indigent citizens in criminal matters for over twenty years in Itasca County.