The Duluth City Attorney's office announced that a citation has been issued to Duane Waldriff, 70, of Lamberton, Minn., for an incident that took place on Sept. 30 near the Make America Great campaign rally. Waldriff was cited with misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct for his actions.
“Our office looked at all currently-available evidence and asked the Duluth Police Department to issue a citation based on our review,” Duluth City Attorney Rebecca St. George said. “We take all criminal matters very seriously, and will prosecute this case accordingly.”
Video of the incident showed a person swinging his arm toward a camera that was reportedly being held by a reporter,.
In Minnesota, misdemeanor convictions are punishable by a maximum of 90 days in jail, up to a $1,000 fine, or both.