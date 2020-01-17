Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz released a higher education bonding proposal for the 2020 Legislative session that includes nearly $1 million for predesign work on the Lake Superior Project.
The predesign funding would allow Lake Superior College to begin the process of planning to move its downtown manufacturing campus back to main campus in a newly remodeled, expanded and updated wing – a $12-14 million project.
In a prepared statement, LSC said the goal is to ensure LSC and Duluth “remains the premier manufacturing workforce training destination for our community and region.”
“Enrollment in LSC’s integrated manufacturing programs have been steadily increasing since 2012 (and we continue to hear from our industry partners that there’s a growing workforce need), and we are simply running out of space in the leased facility downtown (Duluth),” LSC said. “There is also at least $2.5 million in deferred maintenance in that facility. In addition, the move would further help connect students in that program with the support services on main campus, as well as the new housing project near campus which is scheduled to break ground this spring.”
LSC remains committed to having a presence downtown, but it will likely be in the form of a smaller footprint, flexible classes and customized training for downtown businesses and community partners, according to the college.
Statewide, Walz has proposed $142.5 million for asset preservation and $121.2 million for capital bonding projects at Minnesota State colleges and universities.
“We are very pleased that Governor Walz is showing his steadfast support for the critical role that higher education plays in meeting the workforce needs of Minnesota,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “The capital projects and asset preservation work included in the Governor’s proposal would have a direct impact on the success of our 350,000 students by improving campus teaching and learning environments, enhancing STEM classrooms and labs, and streamlining critical student support services. We are very grateful for his support and look forward to working with legislators throughout the 2020 session.”