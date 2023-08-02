Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX), which makes building products in Two Harbors and Hayward, reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30.
Siding Solutions net sales decreased by 11% to $318 million on lower volumes partially offset by higher prices
Oriented Strand Board (OSB) net sales decreased by 66% to $229 million, primarily due to lower prices
Consolidated net sales decreased by 46% to $611 million
Income (loss) attributed to LP from continuing operations decreased by $367 million to $(20) million (or $(0.28) per diluted share) due in part to one-time charges detailed below
Adjusted EBITDA was $93 million, a decrease of $398 million
Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.55 per share, a decrease of $3.64 per share
Cash provided by operating activities was $88 million
Paid $80 million to acquire Wawa facility assets"
"LP earned $93 million in EBITDA in the quarter while operating with exceptional safety and efficiency," said Brad Southern, Chair & Chief Executive Officer. "As the housing outlook continues to improve, I am confident that LP's strategy positions us well for long-term growth."
As for guidance:
Siding Solutions full year 2023 revenue is expected to decrease year-over-year by approximately 10%
• OSB third quarter 2023 revenue is expected to be sequentially higher than the second quarter 2023 by at least 50%, assuming that OSB prices published by Random Lengths remain unchanged from those published on July 28, 2023 (this is an assumption for modeling purposes and not a price forecast)
• Under these assumptions, third quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA(2) is expected to be in the range of $160 million and $180 millionGiven our current outlook, capital expenditures for 2023 are expected to be in the range of $290 million to $310 million, including $120 million to $130 million for mill conversions, $120 million to $125 million for sustaining maintenance, and $50 million to $55 million for other strategic growth projects