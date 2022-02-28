Looks at locks

During this National Engineers Week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District highlighted two Lake Superior projects – the New Lock for the Soo Locks and the EPA clean up at Howard's Bay. The office also released the summaries of the projects on Facebook.
