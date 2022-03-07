On Friday, March 4, area first responders and law enforcement respond to the report of a tractor-trailer damaging the gas pumps at the Pelican Bay IGA in Orr.
The logging type, tractor-trailer loaded with full-length timbers continued northbound on Highway 53 after damaging the pumps, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Sherriff's office. The tractor-trailer was stopped a few miles north of Orr on Highway 53 by the Minnesota State Patrol. The driver said he was unaware that he’d struck anything.
Further investigation and video surveillance showed that logs hanging beyond the end of the trailer struck 8 fuel pumps, causing substantial damage. The incident is being investigated as an accident. No charges have been filed against the driver.
An automatic, internal shutoff system installed in the refueling system prevented any gas from leaking.
Pelican Bay IGA’s refueling capabilities have been affected by this incident. Repairs are underway.
The incident remains under investigation by the St Louis County Sheriff's Office.