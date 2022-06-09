Locally Laid builds an "agri-tourism" nest

Locally Laid announces its 10th year and its foray into "agri-tourism" with its new “AirB-n-BAWK!”-style experience for the farm-curious traveler.
Guest Farmers at the Wrenshall farm stay in the contemporary, 10 x 20 tree house, The Perch, built 6 feet up for an excellent pasture view. The structure is tucked into a grove of trees adjacent to hundreds of chickens and the company’s 14-acre berry farm, Farm LoLa.
Amenities include sleeping for four, loft bedroom, kitchenette, bonfire area, outhouse and solar shower.
This “Choose Your Own Adventure” stay can include:
• Feeding & watering pasture-raised poultry
• Moving paddock fencing
• Overseeding clover
• Gathering eggs
• Washing them with a vintage 1952 egg washer
• Packing them in special “PERCH” logo’d 6-pack cartons
• Working the farm stand at the Duluth Farmer’s Market
• Immersing in the honeyberry crop
• And, of course, mucking coops.
These activities will be listed on a punch card. If guest farmers complete them all, they will receive some Locally Laid swag and can sign their name on the wall of fame inside the cooler: ”Egg ‘artica.”
Next up: the rustic solar bunkhouse, The Nest. This immersive experience structure, located directly on the pasture, is part living space, part chicken coop. Large windows divide the sections giving guests a “Peep Show” when bunking with the birds at a budget-friendly price point.