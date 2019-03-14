On Friday, L’Co. Creative of Duluth will celebrate the official opening of the business with a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. and open house at 6 p.m.
The company was formed by Stacey LaCoursiere, current owner of LaCoursiere and
Company, a wedding and portrait photography and videography studio currently serving the
area with a team of associates. L’Co. Creative will offer commercial creative services in
photography, videography, website and graphic design, commercial interior design and SEO
management. The creative collective team will provide an essential branding experience to Twin Ports businesses, LaCoursiere said in a news release.
The open house also celebrates LaCoursiere and Company’s new studio. Located on
Woodland Avenue, it will provide a space for indoor portraits as well as operate as an
office and meeting space for both LaCoursiere & Co. and L’Co. Creative
LaCoursiere, also a current member of the Minnesota Air National Guard, moved to Duluth in 2003. She quickly blended into the creative community, and in 2010 officially opened LaCoursiere and Co. The photography business has grown to include eight associate photographers and various other positions.