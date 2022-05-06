Local students introduced to careers to help cultivate region’s future workforce

Grand Rapids Independent School District led the development of Next Career Pathways, an Itasca Area Schools Collaborative (IASC) program that provides high school courses and experiences to prepare students for occupations in seven industries including:
- Business.
- Computer science.
- Construction.
- Education.
- Health care.
- Manufacturing.
- Natural resources and agriculture.
Approximately 1,000 students in eight high schools have access to Next and can gain valuable real-world skills through courses that provide relevant hands-on experiences. Courses include industry-standard-based competencies for students to learn a foundational set of skills that helps prepare them for college and career. The schools include: Bigfork, Deer River, Floodwood, Greenway, Grand Rapids, Hill City, Nashwauk-Keewatin and Northland Community. Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation supported Next with a $2,505,000 Iron Range School Collaboration: Innovative Academic Programming grant.
Next Career Pathways is intended for 9-12th grade students, with some programming available to 7-8th grade students. The Next program team includes educators from the eight high schools and three local community colleges: Itasca, Hibbing and Mesabi Range. Regional industry leaders and business professionals provide input to help develop the courses and experiences.
“Next began as a solution to a regional workforce challenge. Employers needed skilled workers, however the false narrative that there were no good jobs available here was pulling students elsewhere after graduation,” said Scott Patrow, Next director. “Our area’s education organizations and employers joined together to better support students by making them aware of job opportunities in the region.”
According to Patrow, regional and statewide industries are facing a workforce shortage. Next is launching students into careers that are in demand and connecting them to businesses that are hiring. Programs like Next are trending both statewide and nationally. High schools are adjusting their focus to make students aware of not only traditional four-year university opportunities, but also two-year college degrees and certification options for skilled trades. In addition, students can earn college credits in a specific field at no charge while still in high school.
The program was initially launched during the 2017/2018 academic school year with two career pathways, which included health care and manufacturing. Six additional pathways were added between 2018 and 2021. As a result, students have increased learning opportunities and the potential for job shadowing and internships at area businesses within numerous industries.
“Because of the collaboration across the school districts, students have greater access to career pathway courses and are not limited to career development opportunities based on where they go to school,” said Patrow. “Through partnering on shared courses and resources, we can have a broader regional impact on students and communities.”
Next Career Pathways are designed to create seamless transitions to post-secondary partner programs. Career Pathways often include for-college-credit courses that transfer into the local community college programs and many courses and career pathway activities are led by college faculty. This relationship-building supports students as they begin to navigate their college and career planning.