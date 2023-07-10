Local student returns from Electric Cooperative Youth tour

Lake Country Power sponsored Sage Sorenson from Duluth East High School to attend what has been called a “trip of a lifetime” to Washington, D.C.
Sorenson traveled in June with nearly 35 other Minnesota students to join more than 1,400 high schoolers from across the country to participate in the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour.
Each year, the Minnesota Rural Electric Association (MREA) organizes and leads Minnesota’s student delegation to Washington, D.C. While on tour, students meet with elected representatives in the U.S. House and Senate to discuss the process of government and issues of the day, while increasing their knowledge of electric cooperatives, community development and American history.
“The youth tour was amazing!” said Sage Sorenson, who will be a high school senior this fall. “My favorite experiences were going to the National Cathedral and going to all the memorials. Meeting new people and everyone being so nice definitely stood out most for me.”
Minnesota’s students also toured the Library of Congress, the Capitol building, Arlington Cemetery, Mount Vernon, Holocaust Museum, Potomac Park monuments, U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial among other memorials, and the Smithsonian Museums.
Since 1958, the nation’s electric cooperatives have sponsored more than 58,000 high school students on the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour – a joint effort between the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) and statewide electric cooperative associations like MREA.
“Electric cooperatives operate in a way that puts member-owners in the driver’s seat,” said Darrick Moe, CEO and president of MREA. “Staying in tune with our political environment is one important aspect of doing so successfully.”
Students from Minnesota travel safely together for a week with co-op chaperones on charter bus after their flight lands at Ronald Reagan International Airport. Interested students or parents should email Tami Zaun at tzaun@lcp.coop or call 800-421-9959, ext. 7152. The application process opens this winter for the 2024 tour.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to more than 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.