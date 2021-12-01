Local newspapers revitalized by surprising new owner

The mysterious allure of Lake Superior, hitting age 45 and an urge to make a difference in the world: Those are the ingredients that, when stirred up together in the isolation of a world wide pandemic, can turn a tech company into a newspaper owner.
For Jeremy Gulban, CEO of CherryRoad Medic Inc., a spinoff of CherryRoad Technologies based in New Jersey, his wild gamble on the Cook County News Herald in Grand Marais “was a great move.” Like so many during the early pandemic, he found himself “sitting in the house for months on end, doing a lot of soul searching, and asking myself, ‘What do I want to do with the rest of my career?’”
His answer is one he hopes will spark community connectedness and a better quality of life in many small communities around the country.
Gulban wanted to help connect people virtually during the pandemic and turned to his existing clients through CherryRoad Technologies, which had been quite successful providing IT solutions and support to small government municipalities and schools. But the reception Gulban sought was lacking. “We couldn’t get anyone’s attention. Everyone flocked to Google and big companies. It felt a bit helpless.”
Then he read a story about yet another small newspaper being shuttered, and a lightbulb went on. “We thought we could bring our skills to newspapers, another important institution in the community.”
As he scanned sales listings for newspapers, the Cook County Herald caught Gulban’s eye because of its location on the shores of Lake Superior, a place he always hoped to visit one day. He pulled the trigger and CherryRoad Media became the publisher of its first newspaper in September 2020.
Brian Larsen, Cook County News Herald editor, admits he was a little skeptical when an East Coast tech company bought the small weekly in the middle of the country. He went into the relationship hopeful, he said, but with “eyes wide open.” However, Larsen quickly found Gulban to be supportive and willing to listen to his ideas. “It didn’t take long to realize he was a genuinely nice and sincere person,” said Larsen.
Larsen has a long history with the Herald, going back to when he served as the paper’s editor back in the mid-1980s. He moved away for a time, came back again to work a brief stint for owner Murphy-McGinnis Media, then returned 18 years ago to write for the Herald once again. He has served as editor for the last three years.
He has seen a lot of changes at the Herald over the years, including the differences between a family-run paper, a giant corporation and a second generation of family owners. Until the acquisition of the Herald by CherryRoad, Larsen had a feeling that newspapers in general, and the Herald specifically, were dying. “That’s been the trend. You read about it all over the place that small town papers are closing.”
He has been gratified by the financial investment Gulban immediately made into the Herald, upgrading photographic equipment and computers, as well as sprucing up the store front with flowers and a picnic table. Now, Larsen noted, “We are not on a financial cliff all the time, which we always knew we were before. That’s a big sigh of relief.”
About a year after purchasing the Herald, Gulban heard about the folding of the International Falls Journal.
Existing in some form since 1911, the Journal had been a family-run operation for decades until it was purchased by the New York-based hedge fund Alden Global Capital in 2020. Seemingly without warning, Alden announced they were closing up shop, along with North Star Publishing, a related commercial printing company.
Gulban immediately wanted to buy the Journal but was too late. Instead, he rallied a community meeting of about 20 people who were adamant they needed a paper. “I had a feeling that International Falls would be less of a community if it didn’t have a newspaper, so we found a path to starting a new paper, and it’s been a big success,” Gulban said.
The Rainy Lake Gazette was born just weeks after the Journal’s shuttering. Larsen pinch-hit as temporary editor. Starting with a six-page free “shopper” mailed to 6,000 customers, the Gazette added an 18-page subscription paper in Aug. 2020 and rapidly regained the Journal’s previous level of paying customers.
“We’ve gotten back all the subscribers,” said Gulban. “That validated for me that newspaper is still a viable business.”
Some of that success is likely due to having Laurel Beager at the helm. Along with a sales staff and office manager from the former International Falls paper, Beager brought 30 years of experience at the Journal to the fore. “It was quite a wonderful surprise that this tech company wants to invest in community journalism,” said Beager. “It’s an amazing story and this community got very lucky.”
Around the time the Gazette began, Gulban took advantage of two more opportunities. First, he acquired 20 newspapers from Gannett Co. Inc. Including five dailies, Gannett’s papers are distributed in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa. He then acquired four more newspapers in Arkansas and Alabama.
Gulban is excited about Gannett’s well-developed infrastructure, something he intends to migrate to the rest of his titles. “They give us a lot of structure and know-how that we needed, including systems for editorial, advertising and billing,” said Gulban. He hopes to expand the strong Gannett digital presence to all the papers, but not at the cost of actual paper-in-hands.
“There’s so much clutter online. The value in newspaper is it’s in households on a coffee table or counter, and it has stickiness. That’s going to grow.” Part of his growth plan is to get schools involved with more kid friendly content in a strategy to increase off-screen fun.
Finding a sustainable printing solution, Gulban said, is his biggest challenge across all the newspapers, from Minnesota to Arkansas. The Arrowhead-located newsrooms followed the rest of the local newsprint industry last year, when the closure of the Forum Communications printing operation in Duluth meant Gulban’s local papers are printed in Brainerd, a necessary trip that Gulban said doubles transportation costs and moves up deadlines. For now, he has yet to come up with something more workable. A long-term solution, he said, will come when “a lot of small newspapers put their heads together.”