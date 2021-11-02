Local newspapers revitalized by surprising new owner

The mysterious allure of Lake Superior, hitting age 45 and an urge to make a difference in the world: Those are the ingredients that, when stirred up together in the isolation of a world wide pandemic, can turn a tech company into a newspaper owner.
For Jeremy Gulban, CEO of CherryRoad Medic Inc., a spinoff of CherryRoad Technologies based in New Jersey, his wild gamble on the Cook County News Herald in Grand Marais “was a great move.” Like so many during the early pandemic, he found himself “sitting in the house for months on end, doing a lot of soul searching, and asking myself, ‘What do I want to do with the rest of my career?’”
His answer is one he hopes will spark community connectedness and a better quality of life in many small communities around the country.
