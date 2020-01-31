LHB’s Bill Bennett retires

Bill Bennett, LHB board chair and CEO from 2001 to 2019, has retired after 40 years.
“It has been a privilege to lead this company for the past 19 years and I’m going to miss the relationships I’ve made,” Bennett said. “LHB has been a major part of my life and I’m proud of the accomplishments.”
Bennett, a licensed Civil Engineer for the past 38 years, joined LHB in April of 1980 as a structural project engineer. Bill and his wife, Lydia, moved to Duluth after experiencing the Northland on a fishing trip. He brought bridge design capabilities to the then-seven employee company from past experience with firms in Iowa and Kansas.
Some of LHB’s key work under Bennett’s leadership has included:
- Duluth Public School District - Lincoln Park Middle School and Ordean East Middle School
- City of Duluth – 2012 Flood Repair Projects
- Minnesota Department of Transportation - Highway 53 Piedmont Avenue Reconstruction
- Duluth Transit Authority – Duluth Transit Center
- City of Hermantown and Essentia - Essentia Wellness Center
- Minnesota Power - Thompson Hydro-Electric Station Improvements
- City of Duluth - Aerial Lift Bridge Improvements
- Minnesota Air National Guard – Composite Support Facility
- City of Duluth – Police Department Facility
- ALLETE Clean Energy – Office Remodel
LHB said Bennett took great pride in participating in professional and local organizations that were dedicated to the betterment of the community, his profession, and the education of future generations. He served on the Duluth Greater Downtown Council, including the role of Chair of the Board, Executive Committee member, and on various committees. Bennett also aided in creating the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee that was successful in keeping the Minnesota Air National Guard base open in Duluth. He also served on the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Board as the Vice Chair of the Public Affairs Division, an Executive Committee member, and Chair of the Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee, which he led for several years when it first began in 2000 and continues to serve on today.
Bill served as the President and Chair of the Board of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Minnesota including numerous committee Chair positions, and on the Board and Executive Committee for the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. He also served as a Board and Executive Committee member for APEX; and participated on numerous community and statewide professional boards and committees. Hel currently serves as Chair of the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Swenson College of Science and Engineering Advisory Board; and is a member and Past-Chair of UMD’s Civil Engineering External Advisory Board.
“I’m incredibly proud to see the progress and transformation our company has made over the past 40 years,” Bennett said. “I feel truly honored to have been able provide a positive impact on the communities where we live and work throughout my professional career”.
LHB, Inc.’s Board of Directors appointed Richard A. Carter as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 15, 2019. Carter previously held the position of Integrative Design Team Leader and was a Senior Vice President for the company.
“It’s a privilege to continue the legacy of Bill’s leadership, advancing our strong focus on design excellence, innovation, and client service,” Carter said.