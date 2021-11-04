LHB has been honored with the 2021 AIA Minnesota Firm Award. The award recognizes an AIA Minnesota member firm that has “made outstanding contributions to the advancement of the profession of architecture.”
LHB was founded in 1966 in Duluth, MN to provide structural engineering services. Today, LHB is a multi-disciplinary engineering, architecture, and planning firm with four regional locations committed to creating a better tomorrow with evidence-based solutions that are well-designed and built to last. LHB’s staff of 260 specialize in public works, pipeline, industrial, housing, healthcare, government, education and commercial projects.
The biennial award is the highest honor bestowed by AIA Minnesota, and firms are selected by a committee of Minnesota design leaders representing the priorities and diverse perspectives of the regional architecture community.
The selection committee noted specific factors setting LHB apart:
- The firm’s contributions to addressing the affordable housing crisis in the state,
- A diversity of project types and scales delivered with a focus on sustainability,
- Members of the firm involvement with professional associations to promote knowledge sharing, and
- The firm’s commitment to advancing sustainable design both through their profession and helping governments develop sustainability standards to improve communities
Jurors also remarked on the presence of engineering professionals within LHB strengthening their portfolio. AIA Fellow and LHB CEO Rick Carter commented, “As a firm with engineering roots, it is especially rewarding to be only the second Minnesota firm to win both the AIA Minnesota Firm Award and the American Council of Engineering Companies of Minnesota Firm Award recognizing our Architectural and Engineering achievements. This award is a great acknowledgment of the efforts and accomplishments of all the staff at LHB.”
For LHB, the award celebrates the design excellence embodied in the firm’s project work, their dedication to enhancing human and ecological wellness, and a supportive culture created and enjoyed by LHB employees.