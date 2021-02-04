Minnesota and Wisconsin; (December 29, 2020) – LHB, Inc. is pleased to announce that Alan Vorderbruggen, Matthew Settergren, Jessica Polus, Nathan Potratz, and Austen Bryan were elected as LHB Shareholders. Incorporated in 1966, LHB continues to be a privately held, employee-shareholder-owned company. Each of these individuals have demonstrated their commitment through their job performance in addition to their financial investment.
Alan Vorderbruggen, PE(MN), SE(MN), CDT, CCCA is a Structural Engineering Lead with more than 35 years of experience in structural and civil engineering design and project management. His work has focused in the building industry, industrial and pipeline industries, as well as electrical transmission and distribution. Al is a licensed Professional Engineer in 17 states, and a licensed Structural Engineer in Illinois, Louisiana and Minnesota. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering at North Dakota State University and is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).
Matthew Settergren, PE(MN) is a Senior Project Manager and Civil Engineer in LHB’s Transportation Group. He received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of North Dakota. Matt has over 11 years of diverse experience encompassing a wide range of planning, design and construction administration services for Interstate, Trunk Highway, County Highway, and Municipal roadways. In addition to his management and leadership of the design process he also routinely leads the public involvement process for his projects.
Jessica Polus leads and manages all LHB human resources programs and processes. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with her bachelor’s degree in Communications and Human Resources and has 10 years of professional Human Resources experience. In her role as Human Resources Manager, Jess builds and maintains relationships with all employees and supervisors to help support a positive and inclusive culture.
Nathan Potratz, AIA, NCARB, CDT, LEED AP is a Project Architect in LHB’s Healthcare design studio. He earned his Bachelor of Architecture from Iowa State University and has 14 years of experience. Some of Nathan’s recent clients include Marshfield Clinic Health System, Minneapolis Veterans Administration Hospital, CentraCare and Essentia Health. Nathan joined LHB’s Minneapolis office in 2013.
Austen Bryan, PE(MN) is an Electrical Engineer in LHB’s Pipeline/Industrial Group. A licensed Professional Engineer in four states, Austen joined LHB in 2014, where he provides electrical engineering services including pipeline and pump station design for both greenfield sites and existing facilities. Skilled in power and control applications, including power loading calculations and analysis, Austen graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth with his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).
About LHB
