Legislators, friends and family members honor Sen. Tomassoni

Approximately 700 legislators, friends and family members attended a special evening on March 1 in honor of Sen. David Tomassoni, a 30-year state legislator who is battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Gov. Tim Walz and former Gov. Mark Dayton also attended the event.
At Tomassoni's insistence, the event doubled as a fundraiser for Never Surrender, Inc. which raises funds to fight ALS and help people with ALS and their families. Since being diagnosed with ALS last year, Tomassoni has dedicated his efforts toward funding ALS research, most notably by introducing legislation that would fund $20 million to research a cure.
Pictured: Current and former legislators who all served as Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board members pay tribute to Sen. Tomassoni in St. Paul.