Lake Country Power members will see a special credit printed on their December billing statement this month after Lake Country Power’s board of directors authorized a retirement of $4.6 million in member equity. Capital credits are a core benefit of co-op membership.
“We are mindful to meet our mission by managing member resources wisely,” said Mark Bakk, LCP general manager. “Unlike for-profit companies, co-ops don’t operate to build shareholder wealth. Our goal is to provide members with electricity at a price that is as close to cost as possible, even as material costs rise.”
Capital credits build over time and represent member ownership in the co-op. The equity from members is used to help fund system improvements and reduce the co-op’s financing needs and debt burden.
Between Lake Country Power and its three predecessor cooperatives, more than $65.5 million in capital credits has been returned to members through the years. For more information about capital credits, or to review a current list of capital credits that remain unclaimed by former members, visit www.lakecountrypower.coop.
Active members will see a credit on their December 2021 billing statement. Inactive members (those who have moved off the co-op system) will be mailed a check to their last known mailing address if the payment amount is $10 or greater. Detailed information about the 2021 capital credit retirement will be available in LCP’s December member newsletter, Newsline.