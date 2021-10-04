Giants Ridge, Sugar Shack receive recognition
Giants Ridge has been named Large Business of the Year by the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce.
Giants Ridge, a destination recreational resort in Biwabik, Minn., was one of six award winners named at the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce annual event Friday, Oct. 1, at Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia, Minn.
Giants Ridge increased visitorship and had record revenues as it navigated through the pandemic, said Teresa Appelwick, Laurentian Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer.
“Giants Ridge was fortunate in that it continued to serve as a place of wellness and outdoor recreation,” Appelwick said. “Or, to put it another way, a place to 'escape' ordinary life in the midst of all the chaos.”
The Sugar Shack, a bakery in Virginia specializing in custom cakes and cookies, was named Small Business of the Year. Erin Powell, who started the business in her home, is Sugar Shack owner.
Powell worked hard to remain open during the pandemic, switching to online orders and coming up with amazing items to sell to keep her staff employed, Appelwick said.
“Erin has worked tirelessly to keep her small business operating and has big plans for the future of the Sugar Shack,” Appelwick said.
East Range Developmental Achievement Center (ERDAC), a private nonprofit in Eveleth that provides services to adults with intellectual and development disabilities, was selected nonprofit of the year.
ERDAC provides cleaning services to 17 area businesses, lawn mowing services, and creates crafts which are sold in an ERDAC store.
Annie Bachschneider Perkio was named Young Professional of the Year.
Bachschneider Perkio is Essentia Health-Virginia Regional Foundation associate
Dawn Berg was honored as Laurentian Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year. Brad Gustafson was selected as Spirit of the Chamber.