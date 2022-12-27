Mayor Emily Larson on Tuesday laid out progress made by city administration and staff in 2022, citing initiatives in four areas.
Her 2022 priorities included economic development, public safety, connectivity and sustainability, she said in a news release.
“Earlier this year, in my State of the City Address, I laid out an ambitious, holistic approach to economic development — our path to building a healthy, prosperous, sustainable, fair and inclusive community,” she said, previewing a list of initiatives with benchmarks passed and markers for ongoing progress.
Addressing community development, Larson listed progress made by the Housing Task Force and the Housing Trust Fund, highlighting $35 million in dedicated funds that were invested. They pointed to 850 new housing units created or planned, addressing an ongoing barrier to economic growth.
Additionally, Larson said the city’s Planning and Economic Development team streamlined the permitting process to assist residents and developers. Included are access to frequently asked questions, a new service delivery system for staff and the implementation of a new digital process to review electronic plans. The city is also conducting an internal audit to review other economic development strategies.
The Cirrus Innovation Center, ST Paper’s purchase of the former Verso paper plant and private investments into housing were cited as evidence of program success.
Larson also reviewed the successes of the Builders + Backers Idea Accelerator, which invested in a first cohort of new entrepreneurs’ ideas and start-up businesses.
She highlighted work conducted by the Downtown Task Force — an initiative that brought together community leaders and city staff to re-envision the business neighborhood. The process, however, did not allow participation by downtown business owners who she didn’t hand pick to serve on the group. The task force released 27 recommendations.
Larson addressed progress by the Duluth Broadband Pilot Project, which seeks to serve 1,900 Lincoln Park residents, and eventually any resident who wishes to participate. She also claimed successes of Public Works and Utilities staff in taxpayer funded road repair efforts, accelerating the pace to nearly 17 miles of streets improved in 2022, adding that when she began her first term, the city averaged only 2 miles per year.
She said the city continued efforts to build a sustainable, clean energy economy.
“Our Sustainability Office continue to make huge strides toward cross-departmental, cross-agency work that not only strengthens our climate action efforts, but also creates a resiliency for our city and its residents that will allow future generations the same resources we have while also allowing for some significant savings for taxpayers in this generation. Every win in this category has either current or future positive economic impacts that residents will reap the benefits of for generations to come,” she said.
The mayor will unveil a new priority plan in her 2023 State of the City speech.