Portable Goods: The Chamber of Marine Commerce put out its update on maritime shipments Aug. 18. For the Twin Ports, it notes: "Led by a sizable iron ore rally, total tonnage through the Port of Duluth-Superior topped 3.8 million short tons in July, the port’s largest monthly total since August 2021. More than 12.6 million tons of waterborne cargo transited Duluth-Superior from mid-March through July 31, which was 13.4% below the five-season average, but also trending positively, with the gap narrowing nearly 5% month over month. Some 2,537,800 tons of iron ore departed Duluth-Superior in July. This hefty haul lifted the port’s seasonal iron ore total over 7.7 million tons. A companion in taconite processing, limestone also enjoyed a robust July, with 494,096 tons arriving in the port.“ The press release quotes Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority: "July showed signs of a rebound from what was a slower first half of the maritime shipping season. Demand is strong for many of our port’s key cargoes, so we’re expecting tonnage totals to draw closer to the five-season average through the fourth quarter. Hopefully it’ll be a second-half surge, driven by these favorable market forces.” In the photo here taken by David Schauer on Aug. 1, the Duluth Cargo Connect crew unloads mining shells from the Heerengracht at the Clure Public Marine Terminal. The shells sailed to Duluth from Europe and were destined for delivery to Minnesota’s Iron Range.
Largest monthly tonnage through Twin Ports this year
- By Konnie LeMay I Lake Superior Magazine
