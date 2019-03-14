The United States Coast Guard plans to navigate the CGC Alder and heavy ice-breaker CGC Mackinaw into Lake Superior on approximately March 20 to launch ice-breaking efforts for the upcoming shipping season. The Alder and Mackinaw will be followed by Canadian CGS Samuel Risley, which homeports at Perry Sound, Ontario. The trio will operate first in Whitefish Bay, then move west across Lake Superior. Additional support, if needed, may also come from the Canadian CGS Pierre Radisson, which is slated to lock through the Soo Locks and into Lake Superior on March 25, depending on the severity of ice conditions in eastern Lake Erie.
The plan is for the Alder and Mackinaw to make their way to the Port of Duluth-Superior to assist in moving ships out of winter layup, according to Mark Gill, director of vessel traffic services for the U.S. Coast Guard. Risley will assist in Thunder Bay. The Alder is scheduled to remain in the Duluth-Superior area after the initial Lake Superior ice-breaking prep work is completed.