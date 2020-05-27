The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival scheduled Aug. 21-22 has been cancelled due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision comes after careful deliberation by the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival’s Executive Committee in an effort to keep racers and spectators safe during this unprecedented event, event sponsors said.
This year’s race, which was slated to benefit local nonprofit 23rd Veteran, would have marked the 19th annual festival.
“Each dragon boat contains 20 people in very close proximity to each other,” explains Patricia Finney, co-chair, “Since we don’t know where things will stand with social distancing guidelines by the time of the festival, combined with the time and effort it takes to make this festival the special event that it is, we decided to take an abundance of caution and keep people safe by cancelling this year’s festival.”
The 20th annual festival will take place Aug. 27-28, 2021. The festival’s website, https://lakesuperiordragons.com/, will have more information as the 2021 event draws closer.