Lake Superior Consulting (LSC), an employee-owned company, recently completed its first 20 years of delivering engineering, consulting and field services to the energy infrastructure market.
Founded and headquartered in Duluth, LSC has grown to include more than 300 engineers, technicians and specialists through offices in Houston, Minneapolis, Omaha, Nashville and Pittsburgh, and remote employees throughout the continental US.
“We are proud of the customer-service culture that exists throughout our entire organization. Thanks to partnerships with our customers and industry affiliates, LSC has helped make the industry safer, stronger, and more reliable,” said LSC general manager Ryan Swor.
LSC returned to private ownership in 2022 after almost seven years as a part of the Shawcor group of companies. Through the changes, David Hokanson has led as the vice president of engineering services.
“Since our founding, the principles of engineering excellence and integrity have driven every aspect of LSC and the way we support our clients. That attitude will continue for well beyond another 20 years,” he said.