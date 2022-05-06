Lake Superior at average water level

It's Good to Be Average: Thanks to April showers, Lake Superior rose to meet its beginning of May average for water levels, according to the International Lake Superior Board of Control and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Lake Superior increased 5.5 inches in April, while it averages a increase of 3.2 inches. At the beginning of May, the water level equaled its long-term average level (1918 – 2021) and was 7.1 inches below its water levels of a year ago. Depending on the weather and water supply during May, the Lake may rise as much as 7.53 inches for the month, according to Corps predictions.
