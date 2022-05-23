Lake Superior advocate Grant Merritt passes away

Grant Merritt was steeped in northern Minnesota and committed to the preservation of its land and water. He died unexpectedly in his New Hope, Minn., home May 18 at the age of 88.
A descendant of those who founded iron mining in Minnesota, he is best known as the attorney who battled to end Reserve Mining's dumping of taconite tailings into Lake Superior at Silver Bay. He started that confrontation first as a private attorney and later as head of the relatively new Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, during which time he sued the company. A ruling by Judge Miles Lord required Reserve to find an alternative to the dumping operation. Grant was born in Duluth on Feb. 27, 1934. Minnesota filmmaker and activist John Kaul posted a lengthy remembrance of Grant. Just two days before Grant's passing, John had interviewed him and taken his portrait for an upcoming exhibit of notable Minnesotans. "We met at his home in New Hope. He looked great, was sharp and energetic," John wrote. Perhaps one of our favorites among the tributes to Grant on various posts and stories comes from the Isle Royale Friends and Family Association, of which Grant was a member because of his family history there, including ownership of Merritt Island. The association called Grant's passing "A devastating loss for the Isle Royale community," and added, "We just had a board meeting with him on Sunday and he was his usual feisty self. Everyone that enjoys the pristine clear waters of Lake Superior has him to thank. Rest in power Grant. Heaven has no idea what it is in for with your arrival. But we are sure you will make it a better place for all of those lucky enough to join you." A transcript of an interview with Grant, done by Stephanie Hemphill for the Minnesota Foundational Environmental Laws Oral History Project is online. "I was always interested in Lake Superior because I grew up in Duluth and also we have property up at Isle Royale National Park – due to my grandfather, 160 years ago – so we were grandfathered in on an island and cottages. So, I’ve grown up on Lake Superior," Grant told Stephanie. He explained his interest in the tailings issue came from an uncle living in Beaver Bay and concerned about the practice. He said it spurred his involvement in politics as well as resolutions through the court. Information about a memorial service or remembrance for Grant has not yet been posted. We will miss Grant and miss his notes with story tips and suggested course corrections, as one would expect and appreciate from such a man of strong convictions.