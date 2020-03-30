More than 8,300 cooperative members have had their electric service restored as Lake Country Power crews continue making progress with outage repair work after this spring’s first heavy, wet snowstorm. At the height, more than 9,400 co-op members were affected.
A few line crews worked through the overnight hours and were able to reduce the number of members being out from approximately 5,400 at 10 p.m., to less than 1,300 members affected early Monday morning.
Many members in the Big Sandy Lake area near McGregor were energized around 9:00 p.m. Sunday night following a repair to the Great River Energy transmission line. Crews can now proceed with repair work on the distribution lines to individual members still experiencing service outages.
All available Lake Country Power line crews were working Monday as the primary focus is outage repair work. Lake States Construction is assisting by repairing nearly 14 broken poles in the Wright and Tamarack areas. All told, the storm caused 22 broken poles, many downed lines and slippery driving conditions with up to seven feet of heavy, wet snow.
Counties with the greatest number of members affected Monday include Aitkin, St. Louis and Carlton. Lake Country Power anticipates restoring all remaining outages Monday with a rested workforce making headway in daylight hours.