Lake Country Power announced results Friday from the Survey & Ballot election on Friday, June 26. Candidates ran unopposed in Districts 3 and 7.
The results were: District 3: George Harvey, Britt*, 431 votes.
District 6: Daniel Kingsley, Hill City*, 474 votes ; Donald Simons, Grand Rapids, 367 votes.
In District 7, Craig Olson, Culver*, 413 votes
* Incumbent
On June 30, the board of directors held a re-organizational meeting. Board officers are: Craig Olson from District 7, president; Daniel Kingsley from District 6, vice president; George Harvey from District 3, secretary; and Craig Carlson from District 4, treasurer.
More than 1,700 Lake Country Power members participated in the 2020 director election using a hybrid process where members in those three districts were given the opportunity to vote online or by U.S. mail.
“We are living in unprecedented times amid this global pandemic,” said Lake Country Power General Manager Greg Randa. “In my 40-year career, there has never been a time when we have had to adjust the annual meeting from circumstances beyond our control. We are glad to have connected with so many members during the district member meetings this past winter, and look forward to 2021 when we can hopefully hold an in-person annual meeting in Cohasset.”