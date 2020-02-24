Lake Assault Boats supplies two patrol craft to U.S. Army

Lake Assault Boats in Superior is delivering the first of two 35-foot patrol vessels to the U.S. Army’s Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point (MOTSU) base later in February. The second vessel will be delivered in March; both were purchased through a GSA schedule contract. Located in Brunswick County, N.C., MOTSU is one of the world’s largest military distribution terminals in the world. 

“We are thrilled to place these powerful and versatile patrol boats into service at one of our armed forces’ most important shipping facilities in the country,” said Chad DuMars, Lake Assault Boats vice president of operations. “It is especially gratifying to be selected by the U.S. Army and through our GSA schedule contract.”

The identical craft are 35 feet long (excluding engines and engine guards) with a 10-foot beam. The V-hull vessels are powered by triple 250-hp outboard motors capable of achieving a top speed of 45 knots. Each features a fully enclosed pilothouse with cuddy cabin and also has seating for 10 persons. The hulls are protected by a polyurethane foam collar wrap, and each carry dual weapon mounts (one forward and one aft) able to accommodate up to .50 caliber machine guns.

The draft for each boat is no greater than 18-inches when the motors are trimmed up and 24-inches when trimmed down. 

“Despite the triple outboard configuration, and 750 combined horsepower, the vessels are able to maneuver in shallow water,” explained DuMars. Lake Assault Boats will provide eight hours of personalized training when the boats are delivered.