Small business owners continue struggling to fill job openings and find the right workers for the job, the National Federation of Independent Business said Thursday.
“Difficulty finding workers compounds the added costs and frustrations borne by small business since the pandemic," John Reynolds said in a prepared statement. "And Minnesota remains an expensive, challenging place to do business.”
Released on the first Thursday of every month, NFIB’s Jobs Report is one of the 10 components of the association’s Small Business Economic Trends report (aka the Optimism Index), which is released the second Tuesday of every month. The SBET/Optimism Index is considered by federal and state policymakers to be the bellwether measurement of America’s Main Street economy. The SBET/Optimism Index is a national snapshot not broken down by state. The typical NFIB member employs 5-9 people and reports gross sales of about $500,000 a year.
Highlights found:
- Forty-two percent (seasonally adjusted) of all owners reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, down 2 points from May.
- The share of owners with unfilled job openings far exceeds the 49-year historical average of 23 percent although it is 9 percentage points lower than the record high of 51 percent last reached in May 2022.
- Thirty-five percent have openings for skilled workers (down 3 points) and 18 percent have openings for unskilled labor (down 2 points).
- The labor force participation rate remains below pre-Covid levels, contributing to the shortage of workers available to fill open positions. But openings are trending down, although from historically high levels.