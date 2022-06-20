Officials of Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., United States Steel Corp. and United Steelworkers (USW) are heading to Pittsburgh to begin negotiating new labor contracts for thousands of USW-represented workers at iron ore mines and steelmaking facilities across the nation.
Negotiations begin July 12, according to USW leaders.
Talks between United States Steel Corp. and steelworkers will cover workers at all domestic United States Steel Corp. mines and steel plants with USW representation, Emil Ramirez, United Steelworkers District 11 director said.
Talks with Cleveland-Cliffs will initially focus on the company's steel plants and USW workers at its Minorca Mine near Virginia, Minn.
Contract negotiations affecting USW workers at Cleveland-Cliffs' other mining operations are scheduled to begin in mid-August, he said.
“I believe Cliffs wants to get something done on the steel side first if they can,” Ramirez said.
Wages, health care, pensions, and profit sharing will be among top issues, he said.
During the last contract negotiations in 2018, Cleveland-Cliffs was the first major producer to reach agreement with steelworkers.
“Cliffs went early and they wanted to get a deal,” Ramirez said. “And it worked out okay. We've had a good relationship with them.”
On Minnesota's Iron Range, Cleveland-Cliffs is owner and operator of Minorca Mine and United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes. It's also majority owner and operator of Hibbing Taconite Co.
Cleveland-Cliffs' Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay is a non-union operation.
Northshore Mining Co. is currently idled.
United States Steel Corp. owns and operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin. It's also minority owner of Hibbing Taconite Co.
John Arbogast, United Steelworkers District 11 staff representative in Eveleth, says steelworkers on the Iron Range worked in the iron ore mines and processing plants throughout the pandemic as essential workers.
“I think we should be rewarded in the bargaining,” Arbogast said. “They owe us something for what we did for them.”
Cleveland-Cliffs and United States Steel Corp. have been reporting record income in recent quarters.
In the first quarter of 2022, Cleveland-Cliffs recorded $6 billion in consolidated revenue, up from $4 billion in the first quarter of 2022.
United States Steel Corp. reported record 2022 first quarter net income of $882 million, record adjusted net income of $891 million and record EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, deductions and amortization) of $1.337 billion.
Existing labor contracts for USW workers at Cleveland-Cliffs' Hibbing Taconite Co., United Taconite and its Tilden Mine in Upper Michigan expire Oct. 1.
Existing labor contracts at United States Steel Corp. iron ore mines, its steelmaking plants and Cleveland-Cliffs' Minorca Mine expire Sept. 1.
A total of about 3,000 USW-represented employees work at Hibbing Taconite Co., Keetac, Minntac Mine, Minorca Mine and United Taconite.
“We just want a fair deal,” Arbogast said. “We want to get it done and keep the ball rolling.”