Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) reported sales decreases in its overall fourth quarter and full year financial results, but growth in its siding products, which are manufactured in Two Harbors, Hayward and Tomahawk.
Fourth quarter net sales decreased 9 percent to $537 million and full year net sales decreased 18 percent to $2.3 billion, the corporation said. Fourth quarter SmartSide Strand revenue increased 11 percent and full year SmartSide Strand revenue increased 10 percent.
The fourth quarter net loss attributed to LP was $51 million. The full year net loss was $5 million. Those results include $86 million and $92 million, respectively, of long-lived asset impairments.
"Our sales and operations teams finished 2019 with strong execution," said LP Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern. "Siding built on Q3 with a record fourth quarter of SmartSide Strand sales and safe operations. OSB continued its outstanding cost control, ending the quarter and the year with positive EBITDA at the bottom of the OSB price cycle. We generated $100 million in net cash from operations and $0.05 in adjusted earnings per share in Q4. We finished the year strong and remain ahead of pace to achieve our 2021 targets."