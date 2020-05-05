Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31.
Key Highlights:
- First quarter net sales increased by one percent to $585 million
- First quarter net income attributed to LP increased by 22% to $33 million ($0.29 per diluted share)
- First quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased by 43% to $83 million
- LP announces a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share.
"We delivered a strong first quarter, but since early March, we have focused on ensuring the safety of our employees and the continuity of our business as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses," LP Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern said in the report. "We cannot know the duration of the disruption, exactly how our industry will be impacted, or the timing or nature of the recovery. What we do know is that LP has a strong balance sheet, operational agility, and an experienced leadership team that has successfully managed through past crises. I am confident that our ongoing strategic transformation has positioned LP to respond to the evolving challenges and emerging business opportunities presented by the COVID-19 crisis."
The Siding segment consists of LP® SmartSide® trim and siding and LP Outdoor Building Solutions® innovative products for premium outdoor buildings. It is manufactured in Two Harbors and Hayward. During the first quarter. net sales decreased bu 3% to $212 million.