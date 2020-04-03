Kraus-Anderson (KA) has been awarded a Governor’s Safety Meritorious Award in recognition of excellence in injury prevention performance. KA has one of the best safety records in the construction industry, a performance that for 27 years has earned the company the Governor’s Safety Award, the company said in a news release.
“KA’s commitment to our people’s safety is reflected in the company’s outstanding record of receiving this award,” said Al Gerhardt, president and COO of Kraus-Anderson. “No other recognition gives us more gratification.”
Since 1934, the annual Governor’s Safety Awards have honored Minnesota employers with exceptional safety performance. Applicants are judged on several years of injury data as it compares with state and national statistics, and on their progress in implementing a comprehensive safety program.