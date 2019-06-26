The Bemidji office of Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of phase two of the Falls International Airport (INL). The Phase Two construction cost of $5.3 million was a separately funded project and completes the full replacement of the 17,894-square-foot terminal building, and provides new space for U.S. Customs processing, a National Weather Service office, TSA offices and Airport Administration, Kraus-Anderson said in a Tuesday announcement.
Phase one was completed in the fall of 2017 and included the replacement of approximately two-thirds of the old terminal designed by architecture, planning and interiors firm Alliiance. The $10 million project featured a new arrival and departure services with check-in ticketing counters and kiosks, secured gate lounge, baggage handling, passenger boarding bridge, TSA screening area, car rental services and public lobby/waiting area.
Phase 2 construction was completed on time despite of the challenges that crews faced during the brutal winter months with six feet of snow and temperatures reaching -46 degrees. Field crews also performed their work without disruption to airport and passenger operations and security of the existing Phase 1 terminal.
U.S. Customs provides services at INL, which is a designated international Port of Entry to the United States. Delta, operated by SkyWest Airlines, provides daily service to and from Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport (MSP).
The airport built its first runways in 1946 and added a terminal building in 1948, paving the way for the introduction of commercial air service in 1953. A new terminal building was built in 1979, which was dedicated by Vice President Walter Mondale. Following runway extensions over the years, the airport was re-designated in 2011 as Falls International Airport.