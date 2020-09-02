The Duluth office of Kraus-Anderson has completed the Bear Country Exhibit at the Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth. The project renovated both the Black Bear and Brown Bear Exhibits.
The $3.8 million exhibit includes renovations of the existing bear den holding areas, adjacent exhibit areas and existing holding building.
Designed by DSGW Architects, the completed exhibit now open, renovated of the former exhibit that was built in the 1930s and was closed for more than 10 years.
The Brown Bear Exhibit, designed by HGA Architects, renovated the former Polar Shores Exhibit that was closed following the 2012 flood. The Brown Bear Exhibit includes river otter, polar bear, seal and penguin exhibits. This project expected to be completed at the end of September.