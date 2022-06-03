Due to rising water levels and flooding over the road, County Road 136 in International Falls closed Thursday at 5 pm. This road closure impacts 24 homes.
Impacted residents have been notified of the impending road closure. Residents are encouraged to evacuate prior to the road closure. Evacuation is voluntary; however, those to choose to stay will be responsible for their own transportation.
Anyone who evacuates their home is asked to check in at the TECP so that residents can be accounted for, regardless if you need sheltering. The Temporary Evacuation Check-in Point (TECP) remains open at the Backus Community Center, 900 5th St, International Falls.
Anyone who requires sheltering should call the Red Cross Shelter Hotline at 218-283-6755, and arrangements will be made.