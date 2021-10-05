Three key steps to plan ahead for a strong, multiscreen media strategy
The average US household has 25 connected devices1. One of the biggest challenges Duluth-area businesses will face in the year ahead is effectively reaching customers in an ever-expanding media landscape. Consumers have more choices than ever before on where and how to consume media, and advertising on one or two screens is no longer sufficient for expanding a small business’s reach. Instead, companies must adapt their media strategy to the modern multiscreen landscape to increase consumer connections.
Here are three key steps to plan ahead for a strong, multiscreen media strategy for 2022.
Understand Customer Personas
It's beneficial for small businesses to have their ideal target audience in mind when developing marketing strategies. Businesses should take the time to understand their customers’ habits, media consumption patterns, locations, and lifestyles and develop a buyer persona around those metrics.1
Take an Audience First Approach
Here are a few different ways to approach audience-based media buying:
- Purchasing habits. Businesses can target an audience based on recent purchases they’ve made, such as a new home or a certain type of vehicle.
- Personal and lifestyle characteristics. Small businesses can also target their audience based on personal characteristics, such as a job title or industry, age range or interests. TV viewing behaviors also lend themselves to segmentation and allow businesses to identify target audiences, such as viewers who watch the news, sitcoms or reality TV.
- Geography. Geographic-based targeting is marketing to an audience based on a consumer’s location. This is especially important for hyperlocal businesses.
Connect With An Audience Using Multiscreen Strategies
Advertisers need to be aware of how and where to reach their target audience so they won’t miss an opportunity to engage with them. Multiscreen advertising allows businesses to reach consumers across different media platforms and devices. Once identifying their ideal customer and the geography most important to their business, small business owners can use multiscreen advertising and geographic targeting tactics to reach that audience no matter how or where they consume content.
In summary, understanding customer personas, taking an audience first approach, and using a multiscreen strategy to connect with the target audience will result in a strong media plan for 2022.
Spectrum Reach can be the media partner for Duluth-area small businesses that are ready to invest in multiscreen advertising. With Spectrum Reach, small businesses can connect effectively and efficiently with their audience. Contact Spectrum Reach to learn more.
