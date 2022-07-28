Explore Minnesota Tourism regularly reviews and analyzes national and state travel indicators to better understand tourism industry trends and health. In a statement released by the organization this week, it reported that key June travel indicators show that Minnesota's summer travel season is off to a strong start. However, leisure and hospitality industry pandemic recovery is still underway and performance metrics are not yet back at 2019 levels.
- Despite Minnesota travel spending loses through the end of May 2022 of an estimated $14.1 billion due to COVID-19, monthly improvement continues with only a 5% loss in May 2022 compared to 2019.
- Minnesota's hotel occupancy percentage (67.6%) caught up to the West Central Region, however, Minneapolis occupancy (67.7%) remains below the Top 25 Markets average.
- Short-term rental occupancy of 70.1% is a 5% decrease from a year ago, however, the number of rental listings available and booked increased by approximately 1,600.
- Approximately 223k overnight State Park camping reservations is similar to the number of reservations in June 2019.
- Approximately 270k people employed in the L&H industry is down 22k or 7% from June 2019.